Suspect shot and killed in north Charlotte in officer-involved shooting

A man was shot and killed in an encounter with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road, near Interstate 84, police said in a tweet. No officers were injured, CMPD said.
“Our thoughts are with all involved,” said a police tweet.
The identity of the officer involved were not yet released early Monday.
Officers responded to a call involving an armed person in the business.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say no officers were injured during the shooting.
“Officers encountered the armed man and repeatedly ordered him to drop his gun,” CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said in a tweet.
“The subject was rushed to the hospital and has since died. Internal and criminal investigations are ongoing.”
WBTV reports police “were responding to an armed person call,” in the minutes leading up to the deadly encounter.
WSOC quoted a witness as saying the suspect argued with someone inside a Burger King in the area, “and that another man intervened and was assaulted by the suspect.“
An officer after feeling “there was a lethal threat,” said the station.
