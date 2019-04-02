Inmate dies early Tuesday at Mecklenburg County jail in uptown Charlotte

An inmate has died at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in uptown Charlotte. CHRISTOPHER A. RECORD - STAFF PHOTO

An inmate at the Mecklenburg County jail has died, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release issued early Tuesday gave few details, only to say the sheriff’s office is investigating.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 6 a.m. Tuesday at the central jail at 801 E. Fourth Street in uptown Charlotte, said a release.

“Further details will be forthcoming after the family of the deceased has been notified,” said a release.

The county’s jails have come under scrutiny in the past year, after five inmates died over five months, including one inmate who jumped from a second floor and fractured his skull, reported the Charlotte Observer.

In October, a 33-year-old woman who was a fugitive from California died of an apparent suicide at the jail off Statesville Road.

The Observer reported last year that the jail has had one death annually from 2014 to 2017, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service.

On April 1, an inmate at the Cleveland County Detention Center was killed by another inmate, who is now charged with murder, reported WSOC. The victim was identified as Jeffrey Dunn, 37 and the suspect in the killing is Kenneth Darby, 38, the station reported.

The two men were in a holding cell “waiting for their first court appearances” when the killing happened, reported the Shelby Star.

Details of how Dunn was killed were not released, said the Star.