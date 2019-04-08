Star college gymnast from Huntersville suffers gruesome leg injuries during competition

A senior Auburn University gymnast, who went to South Iredell High School and trained in Troutman, suffered two dislocated knees and tore multiple ligaments during the NCAA gymnastics regional final in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Samantha Cerio’s injuries were confirmed by Auburn Gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba on Twitter Monday.

“She’s the heart and soul of the team,” Graba said in an article written about Cerio on the Auburn Tigers Women’s Gymnastics website. “This is what she’s poured into the team for four years now.”

Cerio was recently named the SEC co-scholar athlete of the year and earned all SEC honors in 2017 and 2018.

She was on her first pass of her floor routine when she was injured. The meet stopped while she was being treated and eventually carted off the floor.

The crowd gave her a standing ovation as she left.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Auburn gymnast wrote “Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind.”

Cerio also said the season didn’t end the way she planned in the post - “but nothing ever goes as planned.”

It didn’t take long for the Auburn Gymnastics team to create a rallying cry for Cerio.

The ‘Stick it for Sam’ hashtag took off on social media.

Louisiana State University President F. King Alexander visited Cerio in the hospital this weekend. He tweeted that he had “no doubt she will overcome this injury and go on to do amazing things.”

Cerio is in good spirits.

“I truly appreciate all of the support and prayers that I have have received!” she said in a tweet Sunday night. “I am doing well right now and getting lots of rest!”

Cerio trained at KPAC, Kristie Phillips Athletic Center, in Statesville according to her Auburn Athletics profile.

WBTV has reached out to the gym for comment on Sam’s injuries.