‘Pollen bomb’ explodes as 30-foot tree falls on lawn in Tennessee, video shows

‘Pollen bomb’ explodes as 30-foot tree falls on lawn in Tennessee This tree was cut down April 4 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and created a 'pollen bomb' when it hit the lawn. Video viewed more than 1.2 million times on facebook Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This tree was cut down April 4 in Chattanooga, Tennessee and created a 'pollen bomb' when it hit the lawn. Video viewed more than 1.2 million times on facebook

A collapsing river birch tree in eastern Tennessee set off a “pollen bomb” and the aftermath was caught in vivid yellowish detail on video.

In the one-minute recording, the 30-foot-tall tree is seen slowly hitting someone’s lawn, at which point it vanishes into a billowing cloud of yellowish-green froth — otherwise known as pollen.

Timberline Outdoors LLC filmed the moment on the morning of April 4 in the Hixson area of Chattanooga, and posted it on Facebook, where it has received national attention and 1.2 million views.

“If you think your allergies are trying to kill you, you’d be right!” the company posted with the video.

Birch trees are notorious for causing severe hay fever and “rank second to the oaks” for inflaming the sinuses of allergy sufferers in the spring, according to Pollen.com.

Duane Blomberg, who co-owns Timberline Outdoors LLC with his wife Whitney, recorded the video. He told the Charlotte Observer the company removed only one section of the tree, leaving plenty of pollen undisturbed.





“It is unbelievable how much it’s been shared, we would have never imagined it would go this big,” he told the Observer.

Nearly 2,000 people have commented on the video, many of them acknowledging pollen allergies.

“I just passed out watching this,” wrote Kevin Sanchez-Ortiz on Facebook.