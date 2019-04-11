Spider alert issued by NY police after motorist reports being confronted by spider

Aftermath of spider involved crash in Cairo, New York. The driver survived, police said. Town of Cairo New York Police Department

Police in the town of Cairo, New York, issued an unusual community request Wednesday, after officers responded to a crash believed to have been caused by a spider.

Please “pull over to a safe place” if you are confronted by a spider, police pleaded in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The request was issued in response to an April 10 single-car wreck on Cairo’s Silver Spur Road. The town is about 50 miles southwest of Albany.

“We feel it necessary to bring up a contributing factor that is not covered too often,” said the post.

“It is believed that the operator of the vehicle noticed a spider in the driver’s area,” police wrote. “The operator panicked and crashed... We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it.”

The name of the driver, who suffered a leg injury, was not released.

Police did not say what type of spider was involved.

New York State is home to several intimidating spiders, including venomous sac spiders and jumping spiders which “will often turn to look at you as you approach,” according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Cairo police posted photos of both the wreck, and the large number of first responders (including firefighters) who showed up to the crash scene.

The department’s post has received dozens of comments, many from people confirming a widespread fear of spiders in the area, including one person who suggested police burn the car.

“Just to make sure it’s really dead,” the Facebook user wrote.