‘Exotic’ 25-pound cat is on the loose in Virginia Beach. Don’t go near it, cops say

Virginia Beach Animal Control are looking for this "exotic cat" that was seen near 2300 Shore Drive Wednesday. Virginia Beach City Government photo

The city of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is warning citizens not to approach a 25-pound “exotic cat” that was seen wandering a popular beach-side road Wednesday morning.

A photo posted by city officials shows a spotted feline that appears to be a cross between a house cat and a leopard. Known as a serval, the cats are native to Africa, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

“The cat may be social with humans, however Animal Control does not suggest anyone approach or interact with it,” said the city’s Facebook post. “This type of cat is known to eat small rodents, such as mice and squirrels, as well as small birds.”

The long-legged feline was reported wandering the 2300 block of Shore Drive, the city’s post says. Virginia Beach is just above the North Carolina state line, north of the Currituck National Wildlife Refuge on the Outer Banks.

Virginia Beach Animal Control officers responded to the Wednesday report, but found only animal tracks, officials said.

The cat stands just over 2 feet at the shoulders, officials said. It was seen with two black collar boxes around its neck, which officials said may be for “electric fencing or tracking.”

TV station WVEC-13 reported Wednesday that the animal’s owner, Brian Hankins, lives in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and he says the cat went missing in October. The cat, named Rocky, is wearing a GPS tracking collar, but the batteries are dead, Hankins told the station.

“He is not dangerous to children or dogs or other cats,” Hankins posted on the city’s Facebook page.

The wandering cat is well known to residents of the Outer Banks, having been “spotted many times and caught on security footage,” Outer Banks Today reported.

“Traps have been set and wildlife trackers have worked to find him, but the elusive feline evaded capture,” reported Outer Banks Today on Wednesday.

