Search continues off SC coast for crewman lost when boat capsized

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing crewman after a dredging work boat flipped in Charleston Harbor Thursday evening in South Carolina. tdominick@thestate.com

The U.S. Coast Guard and other first responders are searching Friday for a worker who went missing after a dredge work boat capsized Thursday in Charleston Harbor, according to a Coast Guard release.

Two people were aboard the vessel when it flipped and one has since been found, officials said. Details of that worker’s condition were not released.

The area being searched for the missing person is within view of The Battery, a park in downtown Charleston that is popular with tourists, reports WCIV.

Coast Guard officials said they learned of the incident at 9:51 p.m. Thursday.

The work boat was being towed by the Dredge Brunswick when it flipped over, said a release. WCBD is reporting the rescued worker was picked up by the dredge ship.

“Crews searched throughout the night and are currently conducting first-light searches,” said the Coast Guard.

Charleston’s police and fire departments and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have joined the search, according to a release.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” said the Coast Guard release. “The vessel’s owner is coordinating salvage.”