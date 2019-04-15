Charlotte man, age 20, dies after two are shot near Sugar Creek Road intersection

Police are searching for the person responsible for a double shooting in north Charlotte that left one person dead. (Taylor Simpson)

A 20-year-old man was killed early Monday in a double shooting near the intersection of Hidden Valley Road and Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say they were called to the area about 1 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the two died at the scene. He was identified later Monday as 20-year-old Jamil Davis of Charlotte. He would have turned 21 on Sunday.

The other victim, who has not been identified, was taken by MEDIC to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his wrist, said a press release. His wound was not life-threatening, said a release.

Police did not say if the men were found in a home or near the street.

Tracking dogs had no success finding the shooter in the area, police said.

“A short time later, officers located a vehicle parked a short distance away on Hidden Valley Road at Yuma Street, which appears to be possibly connected to this homicide,” said a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



