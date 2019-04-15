Man found shot, killed in car near Charlotte apartment complex off The Plaza

A death investigation got underway near the Vista Villa Apartments in east Charlotte Monday morning. WBTV photo

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car in east Charlotte Monday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police say the investigation got underway off the Plaza near Barrington Drive around 8:20 a.m., after officers responded to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Police appeared to be focused around a car outside the Vista Villa Apartments.

Officer say the man was found with a gunshot wound an pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

His name will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.