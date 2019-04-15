News

Man found shot, killed in car near Charlotte apartment complex off The Plaza

WBTV

A death investigation got underway near the Vista Villa Apartments in east Charlotte Monday morning.
A death investigation got underway near the Vista Villa Apartments in east Charlotte Monday morning. WBTV photo

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car in east Charlotte Monday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police say the investigation got underway off the Plaza near Barrington Drive around 8:20 a.m., after officers responded to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Police appeared to be focused around a car outside the Vista Villa Apartments.

Officer say the man was found with a gunshot wound an pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

His name will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

  Comments  

Read Next

Plan could save SCE&G customers $1 billion after VC Summer. Dominion is fighting it

South Carolina

Plan could save SCE&G customers $1 billion after VC Summer. Dominion is fighting it

SCE&G customers could save up to $1 billion on their power bills over the next 20 years — if the S.C. General Assembly approves a different way to pay off the utility’s debt from the failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant construction project, state regulators say.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NEWS

National

The Latest: Police say teen admits he killed elderly couple

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service