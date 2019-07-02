News
Explosion in Ballantyne levels house, releases plume of thick black smoke
Explosion levels house in Ballantyne
An explosion from a fire destroyed a house in the Ballantyne in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The explosion around 2 p.m. released a plume of thick black smoke skyward. The force of the explosion could be felt in Ballantyne Corporate Park and surrounding neighborhoods.
Medic reported it was “evaluating two patients” from surrounding homes for non life-threatening injuries.
Medic’s mass casualty bus was enroute to provide support to Charlotte firefighters.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that the structural collapse in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane was due to fire.
Paul Aarons’ backyard backs up to Jockeys Ridge Drive, which is just around the corner from the explosion.
Aarons was in his kitchen when he heard such a massive boom, the entire house shook, he said.
The boom felt so close that he assumed someone had run a car into his own garage. He hurried outside and was surprised to find no damage to his garage, or anywhere else in the house.
“Now that I’m hearing (it was) an explosion – it must have been a massive explosion,” he said. “I hope no one was home.”
Aarons said he wasn’t smelling smoke around 2:30 p.m. He hadn’t heard any strange noises since the single boom.
This is a developing story.
