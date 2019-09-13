Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano becomes a father again -- times two

Panther Graham Gano posted this photo of his twin girls early Friday.

The Carolina Panthers may have had a bad night Thursday against Tampa Bay, but kicker Graham Gano was celebrating last night after becoming a father again -- times two.

Gano, who is on injured reserve, announced the news on Instagram early Friday.

“Shortly before midnight last night I became the happiest man in the world. My incredible wife @britgano9 gave birth to our two daughters!” Gano posted.

“Everyone is healthy and well. My heart is filled with joy and emotions that I cannot even begin to describe. Thank you to everyone for the constant prayers. The Lord has blessed us with these wonderful gifts and I am forever grateful.”

Names for the two girls were not revealed. The couple already have three pre-teen boys, bringing their brood to five kids.

Gano paid tribute to his wife, Brittany, on Mother’s Day, calling her “the perfect mother.”

“Watching you be our kiddos’ mommy everyday is the absolute best,” Gano posted on Instagram. “You are the fixer of booboos, the one who can make them happy when they are sad, and the one who pours her heart out every single day to make sure they are loved. I am so incredibly thankful for you.”

The Panthers announced last month they were placing Gano on injured reserve, making him ineligible to return during the 2019 season, the Charlotte Observer reported in August. He missed the final four games last season due to “a knee injury in his plant leg,” the Observer reported.

Gano made headlines last year when he kicked a 63-yard field goal to beat the Giants in October, the second longest field goal in NFL history, according to NBCSports.com.

“Gano has been one of the most accurate kickers in the league over the last two seasons, missing just three field goal attempts in that span,” according to Panthers.com.