7-hour standoff in east Charlotte neighborhood ends with suspect in custody, CMPD says

A breaking-and-entering incident gone bad Monday night turned into a seven-hour police standoff that ended at dawn Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators say the suspect, who was barricaded in an east Charlotte home, surrendered to police around 6:45 a.m., a news release said.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Investigators say the incident began around 11:45 p.m., when police responded to a breaking and entering call near the 7200 block of Raj Court. The site is a residential cul-de-sac north of the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Albemarle Road.

“Officers arrived and spoke to witnesses who reported the suspect, who was known by the residents, was still inside and likely armed with firearms,” CMPD said in a news release.

“Officers quickly established a perimeter and worked to make verbal contact with the suspect. When the suspect refused to exit the residence, officers requested the assistance of CMPD’s SWAT Team for additional resources in effectively de-escalating the situation.”

CMPD negotiators established a line of communication with the suspect, and the SWAT Team eventually took him into custody.

After several overnight hours, the @CMPD SWAT Team and negotiators have successfully de-escalated and apprehended a wanted suspect who had barricaded himself in a house on Raj Court. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 1, 2020