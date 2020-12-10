One dead, one wounded by gunfire in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

One male was killed and another was wounded after gunfire broke out early Thursday in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the two victims have not been released.

Police say the shootings happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive, just east of the intersection of Interstate 85 and West Sugar Creek Road.

“The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic,” CMPD said in a release. “A short time later, a second victim from this incident arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

Investigators have not said how the two shootings are related and if there is a suspect.

Tips are being sought by police at 704-432-TIPS and Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.