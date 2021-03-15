Two killed, two wounded in shootings over eight-hour period in Charlotte, CMPD says

Charlotte had two homicides over an eight-hour period, both involving men who were fatally shot, according two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

In one case, two other people were wounded, one of them seriously, CMPD said in a news release.

Identities of the victims have not been released and police have not said if they have suspects.

The two killings, which were not related, occurred at opposite ends of the city between 4:30 pm Sunday and just after midnight, CMPD said.

Investigators say the first shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday in 7000 block of Delta Lake Drive. That is an area south of the intersection of The Plaza and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Officers found “an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound,” the release said. “The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.”

The second incident was reported at 12:11 a.m. Monday near the 7500 block of Kings Ridge Drive. That’s north of the intersection of South Boulevard and East Arrowood Road. The man died at the scene, police said

“A second victim was also located and transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries. A short time later, a third victim showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” CMPD said.

Anyone with information on the cases can call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.