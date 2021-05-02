Three hurt as multiple bullets hit vehicle on Independence Boulevard, Matthews cops say

Three people were hurt early Sunday when someone fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the 9600 block of East Independence Boulevard, according to the Matthews Police Department.

One of the three victims is hospitalized with a gunshot wound and the other two suffered minor injuries, police said in a release.

Identities of the three were not released.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of E. Independence Boulevard and Sam Newell Road, about 10 miles southeast of uptown Charlotte.

“As officers were responding, they received follow-up information that the victim had been taken to Novant-Matthews Hospital for medical treatment,” police said in the release.

“It was discovered that there was a total of three victims involved. One had received a direct gunshot wound, one had been grazed by a gunshot, and the third received injuries due to glass breakage.”

Investigators say the shots came from a blue Chrysler, as the three victims were stopped on eastbound East Independence, waiting to turn south onto Sam Newell Road.

“An unknown suspect from a vehicle traveling westbound on E. Independence Blvd. fired multiple gunshots at the victim’s vehicle as it went through the intersection,” police said. “This case is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lori Valdes at 704-841-6717 or lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov.