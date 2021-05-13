Man found fatally shot in parking lot of Freedom Drive business, CMPD says

A man has died after being found overnight with gunshot wounds in a Freedom Drive parking lot, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Freedom Drive, northwest of uptown. The business was identified as an arcade known as the Shark Tank Bonus Spin, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

“When officers arrived, they located an adult male with an apparent, life-threatening gunshot wound,” police said in a release.

“MEDIC transported the victim to the hospital where he has since been pronounced deceased.”

Police have not said if there is a suspect in the case.

Tips in the case can be offered to CMPD 704-432-TIPS or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

#UPDATE Major Brian Foley, CMPD, says police got a call about a shooting around 1am. When they arrived, they found a man -believed to be in his early 20s- shot in the parking lot outside of the business. He was sent to Atrium Main where he later died. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/HAMTZey7mm — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) May 13, 2021