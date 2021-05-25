News

Afternoon assault in northeast Charlotte ends with male dying at hospital, CMPD says

A 911 call about an assault in northeast Charlotte has ended with a male dying at a Charlotte hospital, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by police.

Investigators say the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, in the 300 block of Charger Court. The area is near the intersection of North Tryon and Sandy Avenue, WBTV reports.

A male was found at the scene with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to a hospital, and died later in the evening.

CMPD has not said if it has a suspect, or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/,” CMPD said.

