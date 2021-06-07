Meet The Charlotte Observer’s 2021 class of interns

Every year, The Charlotte Observer brings in bright, determined interns from universities around North Carolina and beyond to help bolster our deep local news coverage. With their help, we know we’ll have a summer full of strong stories that make a difference to our communities here in Charlotte.

We’re thrilled to introduce you to our 2021 class of interns. Get used to their names now — you’ll be seeing their bylines everywhere for the next 10 weeks.

Have any story ideas for our interns? Let us know.

Daniel Egitto, Duke University

Daniel Egitto is joining our metro desk this summer. He will graduate from Duke University this December.

Daniel is a rising second-semester senior at Duke joining the Observer’s metro desk for the summer. He joins us from a recent Oxygen.com gig reporting on crime news, and has worked for various campus publications and freelance clients. When he’s not writing, you can find Daniel hiking, baking and cooking. He’ll graduate this December.

Keilen Frazier, Western Kentucky University

Keilen Frazier is joining our visuals desk this summer. He attends Western Kentucky University and will graduate in 2023.

A junior at Western Kentucky University, Keilen Frazier is joining our visuals desk as a photography intern. He is a double major in photojournalism and public relations and has been a staff photographer at multiple publications, such as the College Heights Herald and Cherry Creative. Keilen will graduate in 2023.

Alexandra Karlinchak, Wake Forest University

Alexandra Karlinchak attends Wake Forest University and graduates in 2022. She is joining our metro desk this summer.

Alexandra is a senior at Wake Forest University who will graduate in 2022. She studies politics and is the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Old Gold & Black. When she isn’t reporting, Alexandra enjoys writing and performing sketch comedy with Wake Forest’s comedy troupe, The Lilting Banshees. She is joining our metro desk for the summer.

Yiwen Lu, University of Chicago

Yiwen Lu is joining our metro desk this summer. She attends University of Chicago and will graduate Jan. 2023.

A rising junior at the University of Chicago studying economics and political science, Yiwen is joining our metro desk this summer. She will graduate in January 2023. At UChicago, she is a news editor at the campus newspaper, The Chicago Maroon, and a staff writer at South Side Weekly, a local Chicago publication. Yiwen is also a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and serves as the communications director for the Chicago chapter.

Paige Masten, UNC-Chapel Hill

Paige Masten is a 2021 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill. She is joining our opinion desk this summer.

Paige comes to our opinion desk for the summer from the opinion desk at The Daily Tar Heel, UNC-Chapel Hill’s student paper. A North Carolina native, Paige graduated this year with degrees in journalism and economics. She’s passionate about issues like higher education and the NC legislature, and enjoys doing crossword puzzles or eating chips and queso when she’s not working.

PJ Morales, UNC-Chapel Hill

PJ Morales attends UNC-Chapel Hill and will graduate in 2023. He is joining our sports desk this summer.

A rising junior at UNC-Chapel Hill, PJ is joining the Observer’s sports team this summer. He will graduate in May 2023 with double majors in media and Journalism and modern European history. At Chapel Hill, PJ writes for The Daily Tar Heel and is the incoming sports editor. In his free time, he likes to play video games and listen to a wide variety of music.

Olivia Olsher, Duke University

Olivia Olsher attends Duke University and will graduate in 2022. She is joining our metro desk this summer.

Olivia is a rising senior at Duke University originally from London, England. She will graduate in 2022 with degrees in environment science and journalism and is joining our metro desk for the summer. When she isn’t reporting with Durham’s 9th Street Journal or working at the Duke Campus Farm, she likes to run, sing, and watch, talk about, and write movies.

Susie Webb, UNC-Chapel Hill

Susie Webb is joining our metro desk this summer. She attends UNC-Chapel Hill and will graduate in 2024.

A rising sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill, Susie joins the Observer’s metro desk for the summer. She plans to graduate in May 2024 with a double major in journalism and global studies. Hailing originally from Fredericksburg, Va., she wrote for Potomac Local News and was promoted to editor of the newspaper in April 2020. She has also worked for The Daily Tar Heel and loves to spend time outdoors when she isn’t working.

Nathan Wesley, UNC-Chapel Hill

Nathan Wesley is a recent graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill. He is joining the CharlotteFive team this summer.

Nathan is a 2021 UNC graduate who studied advertising & public relations and political science. He got started in journalism after the toppling of the Confederate statue on the University campus, Silent Sam, inspired him to tell important stories. He will join the CharlotteFive team this summer. In his free time, he likes to try out local coffee shops and restaurants.