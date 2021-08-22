Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

News

Fatal shooting under investigation in residential area off Billy Graham Boulevard

A fatal shooting was discovered late Saturday in a residential neighborhood just east of Billy Graham Parkway, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Brooksvale Street in west Charlotte. The area is south of the Central Piedmont Community College campus near the intersection of Billy Graham Boulevard and Morris Field Drive.

“Upon arrival, officers located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic,” CMPD said in a release.

Additional details were not released, including whether CMPD has a suspect.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective B. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case,” CMPD said.

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

August 22, 2021 7:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service