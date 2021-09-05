1 dead, 2 wounded during shooting spree in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

A 911 call about “several people” hit by gunfire in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to three people with gunshot wounds, one of whom has died.

Identities of the three have not been released.

It happened Sunday in the 4900 block of Springview Road, an area of single family homes near the intersection of East Sugar Creek Road and North Tryon Street, officials said.

“Shortly before 4 a.m., North Tryon Division officers, the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic responded to a report of shots fired and several people potentially having gunshot wounds on Springview Road,” CMPD said in a news release.

“Two people were transported by Medic to Atrium Health with gunshot wounds. One individual was pronounced deceased on scene by CMPD officers.”

Details of what led to the shootings have not been released, and CMPD has not said if it has a suspect.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Fitch is the lead detective assigned to this case,” CMPD said.

Anonymously tips can be offered to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.