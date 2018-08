Low-cost Mexican airline Volaris plans to add nonstop flights from Charlotte to Guadalajara in November, Volaris said this week.

Starting Nov. 22, passengers will be able to fly direct from Charlotte to Guadalajara twice a week.

According to volaris.com, a flight leaving Charlotte on Dec. 6 and returning from Guadalajara on Dec. 13, will cost just under $400.

That price includes two carry-on bags. Checking a bag would cost $40 each.