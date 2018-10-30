This Charlotte healthcare giant is kicking off another big expansion near uptown

Atrium Health is expanding near its main Charlotte campus with a major new outpatient facility under development in the midtown area, the company said Tuesday.

Atrium, formerly known as Carolinas HealthCare System, said the first phase of the new facility will be built over about two years. It’s part of the $250 million development by Pappas Properties at Kenilworth Avenue and Harding Place, next to Pearl Street Park and across from the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

“Our ultimate goal is providing the vital access, convenience and quality healthcare our patients and this region deserve,” said Ken Haynes, chief operations officer at Atrium. He said the project will provide “best-in-class clinical space.”

The 280,000-square-foot Atrium building will include adult specialty centers such as the Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute, as well as facilities focused on neurology and digestive health. Plans include a central parking deck with two levels below ground.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It’s the latest round of major expansion for Atrium, which plans to invest $1 billion in the Charlotte region over the coming years to accommodate growth and increasing demand for medical services.

A block away at Kenilworth Avenue and Morehead Street, construction is wrapping up on a $150 million expansion of the Levine Cancer Center, adjacent to the main hospital campus. Atrium is also seeking to build a $116 million hospital and $13.5 million medical office in western Union County, a project it estimates to be completed in early 2022.

Rival Novant Health, the second-largest healthcare system in Charlotte, is also pouring money into an expansion. The company has said it plans to build a $154 million hospital in Ballantyne. That project is expected to open in 2023.

Additional site plans

At Pappas Properties’ new midtown development, plans also call for a 150-room hotel with rooftop bar, additional office space and restaurants catering to tenants and the surrounding areas. A future phase could include apartments, but plans haven’t been finalized.

The first building in the new development, a new headquarters building for the Charlotte Regional Realtor Association, broke ground in March.

Developer Peter A. Pappas, CEO of Pappas Properties, said the new buildings underway will boost the area’s growth.

“They will serve as an anchor for this development and continue the transformation of the Midtown area by improving infrastructure and connectivity, enhancing open space and offering high-quality healthcare, workplace and other supportive functions,” said Pappas.

The whole area is undergoing rapid growth, with major new apartment buildings transforming the look and feel of the largely single-family neighborhoods on the fringes of uptown.

Across from Pappas Properties’ site, Lincoln at Dilworth, a 379-unit luxury apartment building, is under construction at the intersection of Kenilworth and Morehead, while 225 more apartments are under construction in the Greenside development on Harding Place as well.

Dallas-based Beck Group is the architect for the medical buildings, while Cooper Carry is the master plan architect. Brasfield & Gorrie is the project’s general contractor.