Want to know if your doctor is leaving Novant? Here’s a list.

Nearly 42 Charlotte area doctors are leaving Novant Health at the end of May.
Those doctors work at several Lakeside Family Physicians and Huntersville OB-GYN practices. They will be joining Tennessee-based Holston Medical Group, which is entering the Charlotte market.
Doctor David Cook and Ehab Sharawy are leading the initiative and issued a joint statement on Tuesday along with a list of 42 doctors who are leaving. Previously, officials had said 41 doctors were leaving.
“Returning to private practice, after careful consideration of multiple options, we elected to partner with Holston Medical Group (HMG), an independent physician owned and led group with a similar patient-first philosophy to our own,” the doctors said.
The doctors said they are not leaving the community and are working “to minimize all disruption to patient care,” during the change.
According to the news release, the 32 Lakeside Family Physicians doctors leaving are:
- Brian Baker
- Clint Beaver
- Jeffrey Berger
- Robert Bundy
- Anna Claugus
- David Cook
- Brian Devine
- Stephanie Elkins
- Mei-Tsi Ellis
- Vanessa Everett
- Jackie Faircloth
- Dane Floberg
- Joseph Garcia
- Sarah Goodman
- Gina LiCause
- Katherine Malta
- Jeffrey Many
- Bruce Mather
- Barbara Meyer
- Robyn Monckton
- Rebecca Panuski
- Shari Phillips
- Laura Schrader
- Thomas Sherrill
- Elisabeth Stoffel
- Michael Thomas
- Julie Wentz
- Christian Wolff
- Vondell Clark
- Cliff Smith
- Ilya Aishayev
- Kellye Hall
The 10 Huntersville OB-GYN doctors leaving are:
- Brandi Adams
- Aishwarya Bhagwandass
- Lisa Gorsuch
- Rebecca Hobbs
- Jennifer Little
- Aundrea Marra
- Benjamin Miles
- Lauren Riggins
- Ehab Sharawy
- Dao Vuong
Novant said it will contact patients of the physicians who are resigning. Novant plans to notify those patients via its web portal MyChart, the doctors’ offices and/or through letters.
Patients with questions can call 704-316-4140.
During the switch, Novant will to transfer five Lakeside Family Physicians and four Huntersville OB-GYN facilities to the doctors who plan to leave.
“This will ensure physicians have a place to see patients and practice medicine, thus minimizing any disruption due to the change,” Novant had said in a Monday news release.
Meanwhile, Novant plans to retain five Lakeside Family Physicians clinics: Antiquity, Jetton, Rosedale, Denver and Mooresville.
Cook and Sharawy said in their Tuesday statement that negotiations are still ongoing and leases for the facilities released by Novant have not been legally executed.
“Our collective goal is to be transparent while thoughtful with shared updates that represent fact-based and legally agreed-upon details, so as not to create an environment of misinformation,” the doctors said in the statement.
