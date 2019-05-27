Costco sets grand opening day for its latest Charlotte-area store at Lake Norman

Costco officials have revealed the day their Lake Norman wholesale club will open off Interstate 77 Exit 35 (Brawley School Road) in Mooresville. This photo was taken as bulldozers and other heavy equipment continued work at the site on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The 41-acre development also includes an Academy Sports + Outdoors and space for smaller retailers. jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Costco has set the grand opening day for its latest Charlotte-area store, at Lake Norman in Mooresville.

“Are you ready?” the company posted on Facebook last week. “Our new Costco in Mooresville, North Carolina, opens Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 8 a.m.”

Regular shopping hours continue until 8:30 that night.

The wholesale club will anchor a 41-acre retail center at Brawley School and Talbert roads off I-77 Exit 35, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The development also will include an Academy Sports + Outdoors and outparcels facing Talbert Road for smaller retailers.

Other Charlotte area Costcos are at 500 Tyvola Road in south Charlotte and 2125 Matthews Township Parkway in Matthews.

A Sam’s Club and a BJ’s Wholesale Club already compete off Exit 36 (N.C. 150), a mile north of the Costco.

Citing traffic and other concerns by neighbors, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 against a rezoning for the retail center in March 2016, the Observer reported at the time.

About a year later, the commissioners reversed themselves and approved the center. Iredell County Superior Court Judge Mark Klass ordered the second vote after nullifying the town board’s original vote against the rezoning.

Mooresville commissioners “misconstrued the meaning of the term ‘Large Box’“ to make it appear that large chain retail stores are banned at Exit 35 when they’re not, Klass ruled.