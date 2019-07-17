BB&T, SunTrust announce $60 billion in community investment ahead of merger

Public gives comments on proposed merger between BB&T and SunTrust Members of the Federal Reserve and FDIC listen to comments on the planned merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks at the Charlotte branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of the Federal Reserve and FDIC listen to comments on the planned merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks at the Charlotte branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

BB&T and SunTrust Banks announced $60 billion in loans and investments in low- to moderate-income communities as the two banks finalize plans to merge.

The announcement comes as the banks seek regulator and shareholder approval to become Truist, a $66 billion deal that would create the sixth-largest bank in the United States and would be headquartered in Charlotte.

The three-year financial commitments include:

$31 billion for home mortgage loans to low-to-moderate income and minority borrowers.

$7.8 billion in small business loans.

$17.2 billion in Community Development Lending for affordable housing development, small business loans to nonprofits.

$3.6 billion in Community Reinvestment Act investment and philanthropy.

Critics who attended an April public meeting in Charlotte said the proposed merger could close branches, cut lending to minority and low-income communities, and decrease small business loans.

The investment plan was a direct result of input from community meetings, the banks said. The money will be designated for 17 states and Washington, D.C. Information about North Carolina’s share was not immediately available.

“The Community Benefits Plan exemplifies what Truist will stand for and how it will support local communities in the years to come,” BB&T CEO Kelly King said in a statement. “Both BB&T and SunTrust have long legacies of serving the community, but together as Truist, we will be uniquely positioned to invest in ways we never could on our own.”

The banks worked with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition to draft the plan.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, will hold a committee meeting next week about the proposed merger.

This work was made possible in part by grant funding from Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Foundation For The Carolinas.