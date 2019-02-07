Banking

BB&T, SunTrust announce merger as Charlotte gains another bank headquarters

By Deon Roberts

February 07, 2019 06:51 AM

BB&T and SunTrust to merge and form sixth largest U.S. bank
BB&T and SunTrust to merge and form sixth largest U.S. bank Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
BB&T and SunTrust to merge and form sixth largest U.S. bank Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

BB&T and SunTrust Banks announced Thursday that they have agreed to merge, forming a new bank that will be headquartered in Charlotte.

The combination of Winston-Salem-based BB&T and Atlanta’s SunTrust will form the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets and deposits, the companies said.

A name for the new bank is expected to be determined before the deal closes in the fourth quarter of this year.

For the city of Charlotte, it means the addition of another bank headquarters. The only bank headquartered here is Bank of America following years of industry consolidation, though many other banks do business in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Deon Roberts

Deon Roberts has covered Charlotte’s financial services industry for The Charlotte Observer since 2013. His beat includes Bank of America and Wells Fargo. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans and is a native of Lafitte, La.





  Comments  

things to do