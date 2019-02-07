Charlotte is set to gain another bank headquarters. Here’s what it means for the city.

The decision by BB&T and SunTrust Banks to combine into a new firm that will be based in Charlotte marks a reversal of the city’s trend of losing bank headquarters.

Thursday’s deal, if approved by regulators and shareholders, would make Charlotte the headquarters of the sixth-largest bank by assets and deposits, BB&T and SunTrust said. A name for the new bank has not been determined, they said.

For now, Bank of America is the only bank headquartered in Charlotte, though many other banks of all sizes have operations here. Bank of America is the second-largest U.S. bank by assets.

The deal would also help Charlotte compete with San Francisco for the title of second-largest U.S. banking center, a ranking determined by the value of loans and other assets held by banks headquartered in the two cities.

Charlotte has been in a close race with San Francisco for the distinction, as banking headquarters have disappeared from Charlotte because of industry consolidation like Thursday’s deal.

Nathan Stovall, a banking analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said Thursday’s announcement shows that Charlotte remains a strong financial center.

“Neither one of these guys had a really large presence in Charlotte, and now they’re moving their entire c-suite here,” he said. “You’re bringing not only some wealth but a tremendous amount of influence.”