Bubble Wrap maker Sealed Air facing grand jury probe, company confirms

Local Bubble Wrap maker Sealed Air said in a securities filing it is facing a grand jury probe

Less than two months after announcing it had fired its chief financial officer amid a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, Charlotte-based Sealed Air said in a securities filing it is now facing a grand jury probe.

In its quarterly report released Friday, the company said it has received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of N.C. for documents on that firing and on its selection of its independent audit firm beginning with fiscal year 2015.

The company said it was cooperating with the SEC and the U.S. Attorney.

Sealed Air terminated CFO Bill Stiehl in June 2019 “for cause” amid a SEC investigation into the company’s accounting practices. The company appointed James Sullivan as its new CFO.

This is a developing story.