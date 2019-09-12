Major Plaza Midwood lot, a hub of parking enforcement complaints, is up for sale

The sign in front of The Peculiar Rabbit, warning customers about the lot across the street. The lot is now listed as for sale. Melissa Oyler

A major Plaza Midwood parking lot has been listed for sale on retail investment firm Berkeley Capital Advisors’ website.

Central Square on Central Avenue and Pecan Ave is listed as available, The Charlotte Ledger first reported Thursday.

The parking lot has made news lately for complaints from patrons and nearby businesses for strict parking enforcement practices.

The three lots listed on Berkeley Capital Advisors website are owned by Cole Properties and Investments. The lots include roughly 12 acres, and features a CVS, large parking lot and other stores.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The asking price was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.