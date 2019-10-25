Microsoft to invest $23 million in Charlotte campus, creating over 400 high-paying jobs

Gov. Roy Cooper and local officials announced Friday that Microsoft will invest $23 million to expand its Charlotte campus, a move that will bring 430 new jobs to the area.

The jobs will pay an average of about $98,000 a year. The average wage in Mecklenburg County is $66,709, according to the state.

The Washington-based technology company, which has offices off of West Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte, could receive up to $7.9 million in state incentives if it meets the goals for job creation and investment, according to a release from Cooper’s office.

The announcement was made at the uptown office of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

“We’re making Charlotte a place to be for high-tech workers,” Cooper said.

George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg County Commissioners, said Microsoft’s growth will create hundreds of secondary jobs.

“The ripple effect is going to be felt throughout this entire community,” he said.

Other job announcements

This is the latest in a series of big job announcements for Charlotte. Other recent ones include online mortgage lender Better.com and customer service company Chime Solutions.

In September, Better.com announced it has opened a Charlotte office and planned to hire 1,000 people.

Chime Solutions announced later that month that it would bring 1,000 jobs to Charlotte by the end of next year.

And hundreds of Charlotte employees started work in early September at Amazon’s first robotics fulfillment center in North Carolina. The retail company said it plans to have 1,500 full-time employees at the facility by the holiday shopping season.

This is a developing story.