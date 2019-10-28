Here’s what Atrium Health wants for its proposed $147 million hospital in Cornelius

A rendering of the proposed 30-bed acute care Atrium hospital in Cornelius. The plan still needs approval from state officials. Courtesy of Atrium Health

Atrium Health is asking the state to approve plans for a new hospital in Cornelius, citing the growth of the region.

Atrium said in its Oct. 15 application with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that it would spend $147 million to build the facility.

The proposal calls for a 30-bed acute care hospital with two operating rooms and 10 emergency department bays, according to a press release from Atrium. Atrium Health Lake Norman, off of Westmoreland Road and NC Highway 21 in Cornelius, would be an extension of Atrium Health University City.

If approved, Atrium expects the 160,000-square-foot facility to be open by 2023. The hospital would have medical and surgical acute care beds; ICU beds and labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum beds.

Atrium said in the release that it’s part of an ongoing effort to address the “accelerated” growth in the area.

In July, the company unveiled its new, $115.2-million heart health building in Concord.

The area where the Cornelius facility is being proposed was originally slated for a $515 million project with homes, retail, offices and hotels. But the project, known as Augustalee, languished after the developers were foreclosed on in 2009.

State regulators will need to hold a public hearing on the plans before making a decision.