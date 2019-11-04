Headed to the Elton John concert or Hornets games? Parking just got easier

Parking around the Spectrum Center might get easier for Hornets fans and concert-goers — just in time for Wednesday’s Elton John concert.

On Monday, Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced a partnership with ParkMobile that will let Spectrum Center guests find and reserve parking in advance at seven lots near the arena.

Pricing at those lots ranges from $6 to $30, but could change depending on the event, according to the Hornets Sports & Entertainment announcement.

Before now, patrons had to wait until the day of the concert or game, and risk parking lots filling up, Hornets Sports & Entertainment spokesman Josh Rosen said. With the new deal, visitors can reserve a spot and pay online in advance.

Spectrum Center guests can start reserving parking on ParkMobile’s website, the ParkMobile app or the Park It Charlotte app on Monday, in time for three Hornets home games and Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

ParkMobile hosts over 70,000 users in the area, according to the Hornets Sports & Entertainment. ParkMobile plans to add more parking lots to the selection in the next few months, the announcement said.

Bank of America Stadium offers parking reservations for concerts and Panthers games at 49 lots through a similar company, ParkWhiz. Parking for the next Panthers home game through ParkWhiz ranges from nearly $13 to $72.