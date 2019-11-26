‘We are open.’ Trade Street businesses see silver lining amid streetcar construction

Signs direct traffic and pedestrians at Charlotte Mariott City Center on Trade Street where crews are working on the CityLynx Gold Line. cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

Until the dust settles on Trade Street roadwork, businesses say construction frustrations persist.

The CityLynx Gold Line streetcar construction has closed part of a major uptown street, sending drivers on detours around road closures and pedestrians through mazes of fencing.

It’s not the first time Charlotte businesses have been impacted by work to extend the streetcar service. Hawthorne Lane businesses told the Observer in May they were taking a financial hit because of the construction that began in February 2017.





The the Gold Line construction stretches two miles west, from the Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown to French Street, and east a half-mile on Hawthorne Lane from Novant Presbyterian Hospital to Sunnyside Avenue.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Businesses along the route on Trade Street have signs out front announcing, “We are open!” One at The King’s Kitchen says “Please be patient with us during construction” and another, at Coco and the Director coffee house says “Open for business!”

Some businesses on Trade Street have signs out front announcing, “We are open!,” such as at The King’s Kitchen saying “Please be patient with us during construction.” Catherine Muccigrosso cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

Lauren Shoaf, director of sales and marketing for Essex Bar & Bistro at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets, said construction work started there Nov. 18.

“All of the construction and not being able to have valet service deters people from coming uptown in general,” she said.

Shoaf said parking problems have been the biggest issue for customers.

She said she is glad the section will temporarily re-open after Nov. 26 when the Thanksgiving Day parade will pass by.

However, the intersection will close again after the holiday.

Tryon and Trade streets intersection will be closed for track installation again 9 a.m. Dec. 2 to 6 a.m. Dec. 5, and again 9 a.m. Dec. 9 to 6 p.m. Dec. 22, according to Charlotte Area Transit System’s website.

Despite the disruption, Shoaf said, the construction is good, just part of the Queen City’s “growing pains.”

The CityLynx Gold Line streetcar construction has closed Trade Street to traffic in front of businesses like Que Onda. Catherine Muccigrosso cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

Farther down Trade Street, Que Onda has been feeling the effects for more than a year.

Mario Carbajal, general manager and partner of the taco and tequila spot, said work started with street closings in summer 2018. Plus there have been other construction projects nearby such as renovations at the federal courthouse next door and The Grand Bohemian hotel. This summer with the trolley roadwork, the Mexican restaurant lost its patio as fencing has fronted the business.

“That’s half of our business,” Carbajal said, explaining there is as much seating outside as inside. “When a bulldozer is next to your food, you don’t want to eat outside.”

He said business has dropped 10% overall, more at dinner time. On the biggest day of the year for the Mexican business, Cinco de Mayo, Carbajal said it dropped about 30% from last year.

“Parking is already challenging,” he said. “Why would anyone want to come here when it’s hard to get here?”

Despite the business disruption, Carbajal said sees public transportation coming to his front door as positive.

“The worst has already happened and we survived,” he said. “I see the benefits with new guests, new opportunities. I’m hoping when it’s (the trolley) open for testing, the excitement comes back.”

When it opens

The streetcar construction is the second phase of the transportation line and will add 11 stops, according to CATS. The $150 million project cost is split between the city and federal government. The initial line runs from CTC to Elizabeth. CityLYNX Gold Line will run a total of 10 miles from Rosa Parks CTC to Eastland CTC for 10 miles, according to CATS.

A sidewalk closed sign in front of the 24-floor Carillon building and Morton’s the Steakhouse at 227 W. Trade St. in Charlotte. Catherine Muccigrosso cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

According to CATS, Trade Street between Graham and Tryon streets will be closed through 6 a.m. Dec. 20 and College Street and Trade Street Intersection will close at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 to 6 a.m. Feb. 10. Hawthorne Lane, between Bay Street and Hawthorne Bridge Court, will remain closed until all bridge work is complete in April 2020, the website states.

When the Gold Line reopens in early 2021, new Siemens streetcars with hybrid technology and the power will be updated, the Observer previously reported. The fare will be $2.20, according to CATS, the same as the LYNX Light Rail.