Changes are coming for Charlotte fliers. Here’s what’s ahead at CLT

Passengers are steadily returning to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which last month reported the highest number of departing passengers since February.

The airport is making a number of changes as those passengers return, including posting virtual wait times for security lines and unveiling electric buses. And those moves in the airport come as a number of new routes debut at CLT.

Departing passenger numbers at the Charlotte airport have been climbing since taking a deep dive in March and April, as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on North Carolina.

In August, the number of passengers leaving the Charlotte airport surpassed 1 million for the first time since March. In September, the most recently available monthly report, nearly 1.2 million people boarded planes leaving CLT.

That’s the highest number of departing passenger since the airport reported nearly 2 million in February.

Still, the September numbers are much lower than last year’s when more than 2 million people boarded planes leaving CLT last September.

But with crowds slowly returning, here are a few of the things changing at the airport.

Online wait times

Passengers now can check wait times at security checkpoints ahead of time on CLT’s website and app.

The new feature, which debuted Oct. 15, uses “light detection and ranging” sensors to measure wait times at the security checkpoints.

The program is part of a pilot project with software company CrowdVision through the spring of 2021, according to the airport. CrowdVision also works with Chicago O’Hare Airport, Delta Air Lines, London Heathrow Airport and Narita Japan Airport, according to CLT.

Electric buses

The airport also debuted five new electric buses this month. The airport plans to replace its current bus fleet of 70 diesel-powered buses with 50 electric buses in the next seven to 10 years, according to CLT.

The first five electric buses will save the airport about $90,000 through reducing the airport’s use of diesel fuel by about 50,000 gallons.

“The airport is committed in doing its part to help protect the environment and foster a healthier community,” acting Aviation Director Haley Gentry said in a statement.

New routes

American Airlines announced plans this month to resume nonstop flights to London out of CLT by the end of October.

The flight will fly from CLT to London Heathrow three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, between Oct. 24 and March 27.

American, the dominant air carrier at Charlotte Douglas, will also launch routes to Appleton, Wisc., and Sioux Falls, S.D., running from Nov. 4 to April 5.

And in December, American will begin offering daily flights to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana and Saturday flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Jackson Hole Airport near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and Montrose Regional Airport in western Colorado.

All of those flights will launch Dec. 17 and run through April 5.

Southwest Airlines announced plans to bring new flights to Charlotte too. The Texas-based airline will begin operating daily flights from CLT to Denver beginning Nov. 4.

And it will begin offering a seasonal flight from Charlotte Douglas to Phoenix for some peak days around the holidays in November and December, and daily in February and March, the airline announced this month.