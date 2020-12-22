Mortgage lender to expand and add 500 jobs in Charlotte, NC officials say

Mortgage lender Intercontinental Capital Group is adding 500 jobs in Charlotte, state officials said Tuesday. CharlotteFive

The privately held company, based in Melville, New York, will create a real estate credit lending facility, economic development officials said during a meeting of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee. The new jobs will pay an average salary of $87,500, and Intercontinental will be hiring between 2021 and 2025.

The company could receive as much as $7.7 million from the state of North Carolina, paid out over the course of 12 years, if it meets certain requirements.

Intercontinental employs 179 people in Charlotte now. The city was competing with Indianapolis and Richmond, Va.

