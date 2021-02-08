American names new route in seasonal Caribbean flights returning to Charlotte airport

American Airlines is bringing a number of seasonal Caribbean flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport this summer — including American’s first ever route to Samaná in the Dominican Republic.

The flight to Samaná will run Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 5 through Aug. 14.

American, CLT’s dominant carrier, will also begin operating seasonal flights to Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, and daily flights to Reno, Nevada, from June 3 to Sept. 7.

And flights to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, will double. American is increasing service from twice daily to four times daily between June 3 and Sept. 7.

The carrier will also expand summer service to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Traverse City, Michigan — moving from weekend only flights to daily service from June 3 to Sept. 7.

In December, American announced that it was starting a new route from Charlotte Douglas in May, the airport’s first and only nonstop flight to the Hawaiian capital.

The new flight launches May 6 and will operate twice a week through June 2, according to American. On June 3, flights to Honolulu will then running daily through Sept. 7.

American Airlines will bring new flights to Charlotte this summer including the carrier’s first ever route to Samana, Dominican Republic. Rogelio Aranda raranda@charlotteobserver.com

Passengers return to airports

Passenger numbers have been slowly recovering at CLT after taking a steep dive in March and April as the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina.

In August, the number of passengers leaving the Charlotte airport surpassed 1 million for the first time since March. In November, the most recently available monthly report, 1.1 million people boarded planes leaving CLT.

Meanwhile in December, American announced it was expanding its at-home coronavirus testing program. That testing program now includes passengers flying to domestic destinations which have COVID-19 restrictions, including Hawaii.