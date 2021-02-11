CLT shatters annual record for drop in passenger traffic, airport says. Blame COVID.

Charlotte’s airport saw nearly half the number of travelers last year compared to the year before because of the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented drop-off.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport had 27.2 million passengers last year — a record 46% decline from 2019’s 50.2 million passengers, according to a COVID-19 report released Thursday by the airport. The 2019 passenger total was a record high for CLT.

What’s more, so far this year, passenger numbers are down 54% to date compared to 2019, according to the airport, as fewer people are traveling for business or leisure.

But in the past 20 years, there were only three times that the airport saw a decline in passenger traffic, with the biggest gap being a 2% decline in 2003.

The last time the airport had similar total passenger numbers was 15 years ago, with 28.2 million.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport saw a significant drop in the number of travelers in 2020 because of the coronavirus COVID pandemic. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

“By far, it’s definitely not where we want to be,” said Acting Aviation Director and CEO Haley Gentry, in a statement. “But we are faring much better than many of our counterparts who have seen passenger reductions between 60 to 70 percent.”

The data shows the fewest passengers — 340,265 — in April, when the country was in the grips of a COVID-19 lock-down. By comparison, there were more than 4 million passengers in January and over 2 million in December.

Other areas impacted

The pandemic also affected flight numbers and cargo.

The number of departures and arrivals dropped significantly last year to 397,983 compared to 578,263 in 2019, a 31% drop, according to the airport. It’s the lowest number in at least two decades.

The popularity of e-commerce helped CLT see only a 5% drop in cargo with 174,913 tons of goods transported through CLT, compared to 184,449 tons in 2019.

CLT expectations

Still, Gentry said he’s optimistic about the year ahead.

The airport is focused on raising confidence in passengers to fly again and stopping the spread of COVID-19 by dedicating nearly 300 employees to daily deep cleanings. CLT is among a handful of airports to earn accreditation for its cleaning protocols.

Charlotte Douglas also added shields as counters and registers, touchless payment options and social distancing signage.

“The past year has been a learning experience for all of us,” Gentry said. “If anything, it has taught us perseverance, resilience and how to develop multiple plans.”

And, the airport continued its $2.5 to $3.1 billion improvement plan renovating concourses A and C and expanding the terminal lobby.

CLT currently offers nonstop flights to 180 destinations, including 35 international locations and three U.S. territories.