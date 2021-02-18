Atrium Health starts work on its new Mecklenburg County emergency department

A rendering of Atrium Health’s new emergency care facility in Mountain Island. The health system started construction Thursday and says the facility will open by the end of the year. Courtesy of Atrium Health

Atrium Health announced Thursday that it had broken ground on a new emergency care facility in Mountain Island, part of an effort the health system says is aimed at reducing barriers to care.

The Atrium Health Mountain Island Emergency Department facility is associated with Atrium Health University, Atrium said in a release. Construction on the emergency department is expected to take approximately 10 to 11 months, Atrium said, and it is slated to open by the end of the year.

The site is in northwestern Mecklenburg County. A cost estimate for the project was not immediately available.

The 12,500-square-foot standalone building, off Highway 16 near Interstate 485, will have six emergency department rooms and a trauma room. It also will feature a three-bay triage area, two observation beds, imaging services and a laboratory and pharmacy services.

“During a medical emergency, time is of the essence,” Dr. Yalonda Herndon, medical director of Atrium Health Huntersville Emergency Department, said in the release. “The ability to access care close to home can make all the difference.”

Last year, Atrium combined with Wake Forest Baptist Health, including the Wake Forest School of Medicine, in a major shift for healthcare in the region. The partnership will bring a medical school to Charlotte, the largest city in the country without a four-year medical school.