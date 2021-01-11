Atrium Health opens COVID-19 vaccine locations in three Charlotte-area counties

Atrium Health just opened three COVID-19 vaccine clinics to certain members of the general public in Mecklenburg’s neighboring counties.

The three locations — Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Lincoln and Atrium Health Union — began offering shots Monday morning to anyone age 75 or older, by appointment only.

Eighty-six-year-old Beda Trenning-Helms was the first person to receive a vaccine at Atrium Health Union Monday morning.

“I’m just grateful for this vaccine so we can get on with our lives, get through this pandemic and be healthy together,” she said in a statement released by Atrium on Twitter.

Last Wednesday, North Carolina began offering COVID-19 shots to people in that age range, in the first group of Phase 1b. Atrium, along with Novant Health and Mecklenburg County Public Health, began hosting vaccine clinics in the Charlotte area.

Novant Health also offers COVID-19 shots in Winston-Salem.

Atrium sent out roughly 164,000 notifications to eligible patients as shots became available last week.

Atrium vaccine appointments are available online through MyAtriumHealth. Novant is accepting appointments from eligible patients through MyChart.

Anyone age 75 or up can sign up for a vaccination appointment at Mecklenburg County Public Health’s clinic at Bojangles Coliseum by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3, or online at mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/.

Atrium Health gave its first coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 14. Since then, more than 13,000 Atrium employees in the Charlotte-area have gotten a shot.

Even as vaccine access expands in Charlotte, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed.

Mecklenburg recorded daily increases of over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on both Saturday and Sunday. And hospitals, dealing with record-breaking coroanvirus hospitalizations, say it is a critical time for COVID-19 trends, urging Mecklenburg County residents to continue following COVID-19 guidelines.