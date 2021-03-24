Atrium set to reveal Charlotte’s first medical school location. Here’s how to watch.

Charlotte is one step closer to getting its first four-year medical school, as Atrium Health announced plans to reveal the school’s location Wednesday morning.

Charlotte is the U.S.’s largest city without a four-year medical school, according to Atrium.

The hospital system, Charlotte’s largest, will announce the location of the new school in a 10 a.m. news conference with Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest University.

The news conference will be livestreamed on Atrium Health’s Facebook page.

Atrium Health officially combined with Wake Forest Baptist, including the Wake Forest School of Medicine, in October, and the partnership will bring the medical school to Charlotte.

Atrium Health announced plans to reveal the location of the new medical school Wednesday morning. This is a rendering of the school. Courtesy of Atrium Health

Ambitious med school goals

The medical school could launch with 3,200 students across 100 programs and 1,600 faculty members, Atrium CEO Gene Woods said in August. At the time, Atrium also gave a first look at renderings of the school.

Woods has said his goal for the partnership and medical school is to “create a ‘Silicon Valley’ for healthcare innovation, spanning from Winston-Salem to Charlotte.”

The business partnership went before state Attorney General Josh Stein, who notified the businesses Tuesday that he would not oppose the combination.

“This deal marks an important step forward in helping to train and prepare the next generation of physicians, many of whom will stay and practice in our state,” Stein said in a statement. “If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that way we need smart, dedicated, and well-trained medical professionals to provide health care.”

This is a developing story