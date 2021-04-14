Atrium Health opens $228M medical center blocks from future Charlotte med school site

Atrium Health has opened its latest development in Charlotte’s Midtown neighborhood, less than a mile from the site of its future medical school.

The hospital system, Charlotte’s largest, said Wednesday it opened Atrium health Kenilworth Medical Plaza I and II — a more than 400,000-square-foot plaza at 1237 and 1225 Harding Place that cost $228.1 million, according to Atrium.

The hospital system will hold a virtual grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Kenilworth Medical Plaza 1 will be the new flagship location for Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, according to Atrium. The Kenilworth Sanger location includes five floors of specialty care services.

“This new space at Kenilworth Medical Plaza places the patient at the center of the care model, making access to the highest quality of cardiovascular care readily available,” Sanger President Dr. Geoffrey Rose said in a statement.

The medical plaza also offers a new 13,000-square-foot cardiac rehabilitation and wellness center, along with the Center for Sports Cardiology and a demonstration kitchen “to share a hands-on approach to heart-healthy eating.”

Atrium Health opened its newest Midtown Charlotte development. Atrium Health

Close to Atrium flagship, med school

The new plaza is less than a mile from Atrium Health’s flagship location Carolinas Medical Center. It is also less than a mile from the hospital system’s future medical school, in a collaboration with Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

The new medical school, a second location for the Wake Forest School of Medicine, will be built on a 20-acre parcel at the intersection of Baxter Street and South McDowell Street, Atrium CEO Gene Woods said in an announcement last month.

“Because it’s right off of I-277, I believe it will become an iconic addition to the Queen City skyline,” Woods said at the time. “Everyone who sees it will know this is a place where excellence lives and excellence is learned.”

Rezoning plans for the medical school site show the site could include up to 1,000 multi-family dwelling units and up to 600 hotel rooms.

Construction on the school is expected to begin by early next year.