Bojangles apologizes for being without one of its most famous snacks. Here’s why.

A nationwide chicken shortage has come home to roost in the Carolinas., where homegrown favorite Bojangles apologized on its website for having no Chicken Supremes at some locations.

The Charlotte-based chain said the shortage of its “juicy, boneless, whole-breast tenderloins” snack is temporary.

“Don’t worry — they’ll be back soon!” Bojangles assures dismayed diners in an alert near the top of its Homepage.

we're experiencing a system-wide shortage :( But they will be back soon! — Bojangles (@Bojangles) April 26, 2021

Greater national demand for fried chicken, including a new KFC sandwich, has led to a chicken shortage, Bloomberg.com reported.

Or, as Thursday’s headline put it, a “fried chicken craze” did more of the birds in.

“What can we say?” Bojangles said in a media statement. “Our fans can’t get enough of our delicious, expertly seasoned fried chicken. While many of our restaurants are already selling our famous Chicken Supremes again, our supply team has been working around the clock to ensure all restaurants have what they need to fill orders.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding given the chicken shortage that’s affecting our entire industry,” the company said. “In the meantime, there’s no shortage on Cajun Filet Biscuits.”