Charlotte names new airport director, the first woman to hold top job at CLT

The city of Charlotte has named its next leader for Charlotte Douglas International Airport, marking the first time a woman has led the Charlotte airport.

Haley Gentry has been tapped as the new Aviation Director for the airport. Gentry was named acting aviation director in October 2020.

Former Aviation Director Brent Cagle is now an assistant city manager for Charlotte.

Gentry has worked in the city’s Aviation Department for more than 30 years after starting as an intern in 1991, according to the city.

“Few people know the Aviation Department and Charlotte Douglas International Airport as well as Haley,” Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said in a statement. He praised her career with the city, adding, “I’m excited for her to continue that journey as the new Aviation Director and proud that she’ll be the first female aviation director in our organization’s history and join a small but growing group of women leading the aviation industry in our country.”

The Charlotte airport, an American Airlines hub, is ranked sixth busiest airport in the world.

