Big crowds expected at Charlotte’s airport over holiday weekend. Here’s what changed.

The Charlotte airport expects its largest crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic this weekend during Memorial Day travel.

Airport passenger travel at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has slowly recovered after seeing a deep dive in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the most recent month of passenger data available, 1.6 million people boarded planes leaving CLT, according to the airport. That’s up from March 2020, which saw 1.1 million people board planes in CLT.

Still, that number is below the airport’s total number of departing passengers for last January, which topped 2 million, before the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina.

But Memorial Day Weekend passenger numbers will be close to pre-pandemic levels, airport officials said Tuesday.

The airport expects to see 26,000 people traveling through CLT on Friday — just 1,000 fewer people than in 2019, TSA Federal Security Director Kevin Frederick said at an airport news conference.

And on Tuesday, the airport expects to see 23,000 passengers. That’s the same number of passengers the airport saw the Tuesday after Memorial Day in 2019, Frederick said.

“So we’re on our way back,” he added.

American Airlines, the Charlotte airport’s main carrier, is expecting nearly 300,000 customers to depart between Thursday and Monday over the Memorial Day holiday — nearly triple last year’s total. Seen here were crowds in mid-May. Adam Bell abell@charlotteobserver.com

American Airlines expects big numbers

American Airlines, the Charlotte airport’s dominant carrier, is expecting nearly 300,000 customers to depart from CLT between Thursday and Monday — nearly triple last year’s total, American Airlines Managing Director of Customer Care Russ Fortson told reporters Tuesday.

And this year’s expected number is down just 4% from 2019’s departing passenger totals for those five days, he said.

The return of passengers to the Charlotte airport comes as American Airlines adds 17 new destinations, including non-stop flights to Honolulu, Hawaii, and to Samaná in the Dominican Republic, Fortson said.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport expects to see some of its biggest crowds during Memorial Day Weekend since the coronavirus pandemic began. Hannah Smoot

Here are some new additions at CLT:

Passengers who haven’t been to the Charlotte airport since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic will notice a number of changes, including new facial recognition software and electric buses.

Federal agents at the airport began using facial recognition software to identify passengers arriving from foreign countries, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced this month.

Last October, the airport debuted its five new electric buses, with plans to replace its fleet of buses with 50 electric buses in the next seven to 10 years.

The airport now also offers an online look at wait times for security checkpoints on CLT’s website and app.

And in November, the airport launched a new online parking tool that allows travelers to book parking online before heading to the airport. Passengers must book parking at least six hours before arrival.

Lots of job openings

Both the airport and TSA based in Charlotte are hiring for multiple jobs, according to airport officials.

CLT Chief Operating Officer Jack Christine asked travelers to be patients as the crowds return to the airport.

The airport and airport affiliates have multiple job openings, including in concessions, cargo and airline workers. More information on airport jobs is available at https://www.cltairport.com/jobs/.

And in Charlotte, TSA is looking to hire 85 officers, Frederick said. More information on TSA jobs is available at jobs.tsa.gov.

Airport refresher

CLT recommends people arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight.

Although North Carolina’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, masks are still required on airport property and on airplanes, Frederick said.

Some people traveling this weekend will be returning to the airport for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina, Frederick said. He recommends reviewing security checkpoint procedures online to make sure passengers know what is and isn’t allowed through checkpoints.

Frederick emphasized one thing that is never allowed in carry-on bags: firearms.

Charlotte TSA officers have already found 35 firearms at the CLT checkpoints this year, he said.

That’s five weeks ahead of the pace of 2019 — which was a record-breaking year, with 73 firearms found at security checkpoints, Frederick said.