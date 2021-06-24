This Charlotte-area home just sold for top price of 2021. Learn more about the buyer.

A Lake Norman mansion just became the highest-priced home sold in the Charlotte region in 2021, according to Canopy MLS, which lists homes for sale by Charlotte area real estate agents.

The 9,894-square-foot mansion in The Peninsula community in Cornelius sold for $6.25 million on June 16, Canopy MLS spokeswoman Kim Walker said Wednesday.

Charlotte businessman Riaz Syed and his wife, Amena Nasreen, bought the six-bedroom, nine-bath mansion at 16602 Flying Jib Road, according to public records.

The mansion lies at the tip of a peninsula across from Peninsula Yacht Club.

Cornelius-based Business Today first reported the sale.

A Lake Norman mansion became the highest-priced home sold in the Charlotte region in 2021, according to Canopy MLS, which lists homes for sale by Charlotte area real estate agents.. Mecklenburg County

The buyer

Syed founded and was CEO of Zenmonics Inc., a Charlotte-based banking software firm that employed more than 200 workers globally, according to his and his company’s profiles on LinkedIn.

Syed, who founded the company in 2008, didn’t reply to phone and LinkedIn messages by The Charlotte Observer this week.

On June 1, 2020, he sold the company to the Fortune 500 financial services software company FIS, according to an announcement by FIS on Twitter at the time. The price wasn’t disclosed.

We’re pleased to announce that FIS has officially completed its acquisition of Zenmonics. As a developer of intuitive, omnichannel software that empowers financial institutions to create seamless experiences, we’re excited to welcome Zenmonics to the FIS family. pic.twitter.com/IZBas2W288 — FIS (@FISGlobal) June 1, 2020

Outdoor pizza oven

According to its listing on Zillow, the online real estate site, the gated, three-level mansion includes lake views from every room, a “massive” outdoor pool/spa area, a sandy beach and a private dock with an automatic boat cover. An outdoor kitchen features a pizza oven.

The home has heated floors, an elevator, a wine cellar and a Tesla car hookup, according to its listing.

Lance Carlyle, the Cornelius real estate agent who sold the home, didn’t reply to phone and email messages by the Observer.

Other big sales

A nearby mansion that sold for $6.6 million remains the top home sale of the past six months in the Charlotte region, Canopy MLS reported.

Courtesy of Canopy MLS, formerly Carolina MLS

The home at 16700 Tinker Place, off Belle Isle Drive in Cornelius sold on Dec. 30, according to Canopy MLS. A limited liability corporation from Plain City, Ohio, owns the Tinker Place mansion, according to public records.

Tinker Place LLC’s articles of incorporation filed with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office don’t name the person behind the LLC.

Christian McCaffrey mansion

Buyers of such expensive homes often conceal their identities through such LLCs.

The 11,000-square-foot Grand Lac Chateau at 154 Tennessee Circle on Lake Norman in Mooresville went under contract after just four days on the market for nearly $8 million, according to Josh Tucker, managing broker for HM Properties’ Lake Norman office. HM was the Realtor involved in the sale.

Last fall, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was believed to be the person behind an LLC that bought a $7.5 million Lake Norman mansion in Mooresville.