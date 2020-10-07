Did Panthers’ star Christian McCaffrey buy the Charlotte area’s most expensive home?

Social media sites were abuzz after the actress-model girlfriend of Carolina Panthers’ NFL star Christian McCaffrey posted a photo of the couple outside what appears to be a Lake Norman mansion that just sold for $7.5 million in Mooresville.

The picture posted on Olivia Culpo’s Instagram page shows part of the exterior of a mansion identical to one in photos of Grand Lac Chateau on the website of HM Properties, the Charlotte-based Realtor involved in the recent sale of the home.

The 11,000-square-foot mansion at 154 Tennessee Circle was listed for nearly $8 million, making it the top-priced home for sale in the Charlotte region.

Josh Tucker, managing broker for HM Properties’ Lake Norman office, said a non-disclosure agreement he signed with the buyer of the mansion bars him from identifying the buyer.

Public records list the buyer as Colorado-based Be Water LLC. McCaffrey is from Colorado, and Be Water is a reference to actor Bruce Lee, of whom McCaffrey has made no secret he’s a big fan.

Grand Lac Chateau, listed at $7,995,000, went under contract after just four days on the market, Tucker said. Tennessee Circle is off Fern Hill Road north of N.C. 150 in southern Iredell County.

Olivia Culpo, the actress-model girlfriend of Carolina Panthers' NFL star Christian McCaffrey, posted a photo of the couple outside what appears to be the Lake Norman mansion that just sold for $7.5 million in Mooresville.

That was the highest-priced listing in the Charlotte-area Canopy MLS system, he said.

Chris and K.J. Campbell sold their mansion to BeWater LLC and bought another home in the local area, Tucker said.

Without identifying them by name, Tucker said the buyers intend to use the home as their primary residence.

Colorado public records list Robert Fowler of Engelwood, Colo., as the person affiliated with BeWater LLC’s articles of organization filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Fowler did not return a call from The Charlotte Observer to his and his wife’s Colorado home on Tuesday.

Italian marble floors, 8 fireplaces

The 8.6-acre French country manor features Italian marble floors, quartzite counter tops, eight fireplaces, six bedrooms and 7.2 baths, according to its listing.

Grand Lac Chateau on Lake Norman in Mooresville is under contract to be sold for $7.5 million, according to Charlotte-based HM Properties.

The home is three levels and includes a 250-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar, a heated saltwater infinity-edge swimming pool, a 12-person spa, a covered kitchen, a fire pit and theater room. A men’s lounge features a 130-inch TV wall and an expanse of glass overlooking a show car garage.

“I don’t think anyone including the seller or I had any expectations as to how long it would take for this home to sell,“ Tucker said in a statement announcing the sale.

“A lot of it was timing, but we also spent several months preparing a strategic launch to make sure we could make a large splash all over the country when it hit the market.”

Architect J.J. Barja of Elite Design Group in Charlotte designed the mansion in 2015. Cornelius-based Augusta Homes finished building the home in 2018.

Rising Charlotte home prices

Charlotte’s overall housing prices are shooting up as the number of available homes rapidly dwindles.

The area’s housing inventory fell 51% in August, the latest steep dropoff amid the impacts of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, demand is outpacing that limited supply, leading to price increases. The median sales price for a house in August was $290,000, a 12.8% increase from the same period last year.

Staff writer Alaina Getzenberg contributed.