International airline to resume flights from Charlotte to popular European destination

Lufthansa will once again begin flying between Munich, Germany, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport next month, the airline announced Thursday.

The route, stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, will fly out of CLT three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting on July 3.

The flight will leave the Charlotte airport at 6:30 p.m. and arrive in Munich at 9:05 a.m. the following day local times, according to the airline.

The route will fly on the A350-900, which seats 293 passengers.

The resumed flight comes days after the German government lifted travel restrictions for U.S. residents. Still, proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19 or a negative coronavirus test result is required for air travel to Germany.

Lufthansa requires face masks on board flights, and offers flexible rebooking free-of-charge until July 31.

And passengers who want to postpone their original trip without a new date and destination in mind can cancel their ticket to receive a credit. The new booking should be made by Aug. 31, according to the airline.

“As travel restrictions in Europe ease, we are excited to resume transatlantic service for our Charlotte area customers, many of whom have strong ties to the Bavarian region of Germany,” Frank Naeve, a Lufthansa vice president, said in a statement.

The airline made its Charlotte airport debut, with much fanfare, in 1990.

CLT airport, an American Airlines hub, is served by eight major carriers, 15 regional carriers and three foreign air carriers: Lufthansa, Air Canada and Viva Aerobus.

Passengers return to CLT

As vaccinations rates rise in North Carolina, crowds have returned to Charlotte’s airport.

In April, the most recent month of passenger data available, 1.9 million people boarded planes at CLT, according to the airport. That’s a huge increase from April 2020, which saw just under 170,000 people board planes in CLT.

And this year’s April number is just below the airport’s total number of departing passengers for April 2019, which topped 2 million, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit North Carolina.