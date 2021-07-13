Thousands lose power in Charlotte on Tuesday, and there hasn’t been a single storm.

About 8,000 Duke Energy customers in Charlotte suddenly lost power on Tuesday morning, according to the company’s outage map.

The outages appeared to be concentrated in the Derita area where main power lines lead from an electrical substation, company spokesman Jeff Brooks told The Charlotte Observer at 11:30 a.m.

That suggests a piece of equipment failed, he said, although it’s still too early to say, Brooks said.

By 12:30 p.m., power had been restored to all but about 2,165 customers, according to the map. Most of the customers still without power were in the NoDa-Sugar Creek area, the map showed.

Another 372 customer were without power in the Piper Glen area of south Charlotte. The cause of that outage wasn’t immediately known.

A Duke Energy crew has been deployed to the scene to investigate what happened and restore power, he said.

The Derita area is northeast of uptown just north of Interstate 85.

Such a large number of outages is more typically seen when severe storms roll through the area.

Tuesday morning was a typically hot and sunny July day, but with no storms forming so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Charlotte has only a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the NWS forecast at noon Tuesday.

Brooks said Duke Energy plans to install technology soon to keep the power on for at least 80% of customers when equipment on a main line fails. The technology diverts such customers to another line, he said.