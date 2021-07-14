Charlotte-based Atrium Health’s partnership adds dozens of locations in 2 other states

Charlotte-based health care giant Atrium Health is getting even bigger.

On Wednesday, the hospital system announced it has finalized a strategic combination with Rome, Georgia-based Floyd health system.

The combination will bring Floyd into the larger Atrium Health business, according to the hospital system.

“This is a historical milestone in the history of both of our organizations,” Atrium CEO Gene Woods said in a statement.

Floyd provides care at 62 locations in northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama, according to Atrium.

It is anchored by its flagship 304-bed Floyd Medical Center in Rome. The health system also includes eight urgent care locations and more than 20 primary care offices.

Atrium will invest $650 million in capital to enhance capabilities, facilities and technology at Floyd. The combination will also create the Floyd-Polk Healthcare Foundation, Inc. The foundation, when fully funded, is expected to total more than $150 million.

The strategic partnership was announced in November 2019, although the partnership was slowed by COVID-19, according to Atrium.

Atrium Health announced a new strategic combinatioin with Georgia-based Floyd health system. Robert Lahser Observer file photo

Atrium’s growth

With the addition of Floyd, Atrium now has 40 hospitals and more than 1,400 care locations across the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama. And Atrium has more than 70,000 employees.

The partnership with Floyd is not Atrium’s first foray into the Georgia health care market.

In 2018, Atrium combined with then-Macon, Georgia-based Navicent Health, now called Atrium Health Navicent.

And last year, Atrium announced a strategic combination with Winston-Salem-based Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Health, including the Wake Forest School of Medicine, paved a path to bringing four-year medical school to Charlotte.

Also on Wednesday, Atrium announced it received approval to open the first phase of the medical school, starting with third- and fourth-year medical students in 2022.

The school will be built on 20 acres at the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods announced in March.