Atrium hits ‘crucial milestone’ to opening Charlotte’s first four-year medical school

Atrium Health has received approval to open its medical school in Charlotte, through a partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Health, including Wake Forest School of Medicine — starting with third- and fourth-year medical students in 2022.

The school will be Charlotte’s first four-year medical school. The groups said they have received the necessary accreditation to proceed with their plans.

The full medical school is expected to open in 2024 with a class of about 48 students.

The medical school received approval from both the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and the Liaison Committee on Medical Education in June, Atrium Health announced Wednesday.

The approvals “mark a crucial milestone” for the medical school, Atrium said in a statement.

“This is such fantastic news for our students and for our School of Medicine,” Wake Forest School of Medicine Dean Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag said in a statement.

Plans for the med school

The partnership was first announced in April 2019.

Charlotte is the largest city in the country without a four-year medical school, according to Atrium.

The new school will be built on a 20-acre parcel at the intersection of Baxter and South McDowell streets, Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods announced in March.

“Because it’s right off of I-277, I believe it will become an iconic addition to the Queen City skyline,” Woods said at the time. “Everyone who sees it will know this is a place where excellence lives and excellence is learned.”

Other health care expansions

The news comes just days after Atrium rival Novant Health announced it had received approval from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education for its UNC School of Medicine branch campus.

The Novant branch campus will host nine third- and fourth-year medical students at Charlotte’s Presbyterian Medical Center starting in February 2022.

News about the branch campus and Atrium’s four-year medical school should be exciting for the community, Novant Health branch campus director Mark Higdon told the Observer.

“It’s good for Charlotte,” he told the Observer. “…The core thing is the workforce pipeline to help with education, caring for our community, touching those areas where we need health care desperately is all enhanced by training people where they will eventually practice.

“That’s at the core of this. So, the more the merrier.”

Meanwhile, Atrium announced plans to build a 30-bed hospital in Cornelius earlier this week, in a $154-million project. The 160,000-square-foot facility, Atrium Health Lake Norman, is scheduled to open in 2024.

And in April, Atrium opened a $228-million medical plaza just down the street from the future med school campus.

That facility, Atrium Health Kenilworth Medical Plaza I and II, is the new flagship location for Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.